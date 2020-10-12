Monday, October 12, 2020

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would like to know if you have seen any foxes, bobcats or river otters in the area

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)

Good Afternoon,

The FWC’s furbearer management and research team needs your help documenting the current range of bobcatsriver otters, and red fox and gray fox in Florida. We’re trying to increase the amount of data regarding distribution of these key furbearer species. We especially need you to be on the lookout and report sightings of bobcats, otters, and foxes in specific counties where we have information gaps (see the list of counties below).

As you go about your normal daily activities, we’re asking you to keep an eye out for live animals, trail camera pictures, or road-killed animals to help with this effort. You can report your observations on a mobile device using the Bobcat-Otter-Fox Survey in the Survey 123 App which is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (download instructions are below). You can also report using the web-based tool. This survey will be active through Dec. 31, 2020. 

We hope you’ll participate in this survey because your contributions are vital to this project’s success. If you have questions please contact Buddy.Welch@MyFWC.com or Hannah.Plumpton@MyFWC.com

 

Counties Missing Bobcat-Otter-Fox Sightings

Bobcat

NW: Liberty

NC: Madison, Union, Lafayette, Taylor

S: Monroe

 

Otter

NW: Calhoun, Holmes, Liberty, Washington

NC: Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor, Union

S: Monroe

SW: Desoto, Hardee

 

Gray Fox

NW: Calhoun, Jackson, Wakulla, Washington

NC: Baker, Bradford, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Nassau, Suwannee, Union

NE: Brevard, Flagler, Indian River, Marion, Orange, Putnam, St. Johns, Volusia

S: Glades, Monroe, St. Lucie

SW: Charlotte, Desoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas

 

Red Fox

NW: Gulf, Holmes, Franklin, Jefferson, Liberty, Washington

NC: Baker, Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor

NE: Flagler, Orange, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, Volusia

S: Broward, Collier, Glades, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee

SW: Desoto, Hardee, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota

 

BOF Survey Picture 1

 

BOF Survey Picture 2

Bookmark and Share



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment