The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would like to know if you have seen any foxes, bobcats or river otters in the area

Good Afternoon,
The FWC’s furbearer management and research team needs your help documenting the current range of bobcats, river otters, and red fox and gray fox in Florida. We’re trying to increase the amount of data regarding distribution of these key furbearer species. We especially need you to be on the lookout and report sightings of bobcats, otters, and foxes in specific counties where we have information gaps (see the list of counties below).
As you go about your normal daily activities, we’re asking you to keep an eye out for live animals, trail camera pictures, or road-killed animals to help with this effort. You can report your observations on a mobile device using the Bobcat-Otter-Fox Survey in the Survey 123 App which is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (download instructions are below). You can also report using the web-based tool. This survey will be active through Dec. 31, 2020.
We hope you’ll participate in this survey because your contributions are vital to this project’s success. If you have questions please contact Buddy.Welch@MyFWC.com or Hannah.Plumpton@MyFWC.com.
Counties Missing Bobcat-Otter-Fox Sightings
Bobcat
NW: Liberty
NC: Madison, Union, Lafayette, Taylor
S: Monroe
Otter
NW: Calhoun, Holmes, Liberty, Washington
NC: Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor, Union
S: Monroe
SW: Desoto, Hardee
Gray Fox
NW: Calhoun, Jackson, Wakulla, Washington
NC: Baker, Bradford, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Nassau, Suwannee, Union
NE: Brevard, Flagler, Indian River, Marion, Orange, Putnam, St. Johns, Volusia
S: Glades, Monroe, St. Lucie
SW: Charlotte, Desoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas
Red Fox
NW: Gulf, Holmes, Franklin, Jefferson, Liberty, Washington
NC: Baker, Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor
NE: Flagler, Orange, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, Volusia
S: Broward, Collier, Glades, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee
SW: Desoto, Hardee, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota
