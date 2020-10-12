Franklin County has now reported over 670 COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday there have been 674 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.
There have been four COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 39 years old.
Gulf County reported its 910th positive COVID case on Monday.
15 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus'
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 46 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 1,200th case on Monday and Liberty County reported its 520th.
