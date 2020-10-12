The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday unveiled a fallen first responders memorial.
The monument was shown to the public on Friday morning, during a ceremony at the Franklin County's Sheriff's Office on Highway 65.
The monument was created over the past few months by M & M Quality Monuments of Apalachicola.
It includes the words, Duty, honor and sacrifice along with the names of names of those who lost their lives in the line of service or while employed in Franklin County.
The monument has 11 names on it going as far back as Fred Earl Babb, an Apalachicola police officer who died in the line of duty on December 1st, 1967 to Brian Smith who drowned just two months ago while trying to rescue swimmers from the Gulf of Mexico.
The memorial will now permanently be in front of the sheriff’s office for people to visit, for generations to come.
