The City of Carrabelle will hold a special election to fill an upcoming Commission vacancy.
Carrabelle City Commissioner Keith Walden resigned from his current City Commission – that resignation takes effect on November the 1st.
He was running unopposed in the upcoming November 3rd election for a 4-year term as City Commissioner.
Commissioner Walden said he has to resign because he is retiring from a state job and he is not allowed to draw a paycheck for 12 months after that.
He apologized for any problems it caused the City but he was unaware of the state policy before deciding to run for re-election.
The special election will be held on March the 3rd as that is the earliest the Supervisor of Election can do it.
In the interim, the City Commission will meet with 4 members.
The qualifying date for the election would be January the 13th through the 17th.
No comments:
Post a Comment