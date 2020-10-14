Two local state parks will reopen to the public on Thursday.
The John Gorrie Museum State Park and Orman House Historic State Parks in Apalachicola will reopen to the public on Thursday, October 15th.
They will be opened on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
You will have to do a self-guided tours, but a staff member will be in place to greet you and answer any questions you may have.
Credit cards are not being accepted so plan on bringing exact change.
The entrance fees for both locations remain at $2.00 per person.
The John Gorrie Museum is at 46 6th street in Apalachicola and features the work of John Gorrie,who invented a mechanical device that produced ice – which became the basis for all of the air conditioning we enjoy now.
In 1851, Dr. Gorrie received the first U.S. patent for mechanical refrigeration.
The Orman House is located at 177 5th street in Apalachicola and provides a first hand look at an antebellum home built in 1838 which overlooks the Apalachicola River.
