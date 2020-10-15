The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would like to know if you have seen any foxes, bobcats or river otters in the area.
The FWC’s furbearer management and research team needs the public's help in documenting the current range of bobcats, river otters, and red fox and gray fox in Florida.
They are trying to increase the amount of data regarding distribution of these key furbearer species.
They are specifically interested in bobcat and otter sightings in Liberty County, Gray fox sightings in Wakulla County and Red Fox sightings in Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties.
Sightings can include live animals, trail camera pictures, or road-killed animals.
You can report your observations on a mobile device using the Survey 123 App which is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
No comments:
Post a Comment