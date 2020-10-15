Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Noon, Wednesday, October 28 at The Seineyard at Rock Landing MENU: Fried shrimp, catfish, chicken, slaw, hush puppies and cheese grits Cost: 15 per person, check or cash only Deadline to RSVP is Friday, October 23
RSVP by replying to this email
The Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency (CRTPA) will be holding a series of virtual meetings to receive input on the long range transportation plan known as the Connections 2045 Regional Mobility Plan or RMP. The RMP includes projects related to roadway, bike and pedestrian, intersections as well as Intelligent Transportation Systems. The CRTPA is entering the final stages of the plan which is referred to as the “Cost Feasible Plan”. This plan specifically identifies projects that the CRTPA will be developing over the next 20 years with emphasis on projects within the next 10 year period. The previously mentioned virtual meetings are to present, take any comments, or answer any questions regarding the Cost Feasible Plan. Attached is a flyer with information regarding the meetings and links to find additional materials.
Keep Wakulla Working
CareerSource Capital Region is very excited to launch our Keep Wakulla Working paid internship program! Through this initiative they will provide paid interns to local businesses and organizations to provide those that have been impacted by COVID-19 an opportunity to garner work skills while making an income during the grant period. The grant period starts immediately and ends December 31st. Interns will pass an initial assessment, be vetted for the program and pass a background check (if required). All that is need from you is the included forms filled out and returned. The pay scale (funded through CareerSource) is up to $14 an hour but you may dictate what the scale will be if your positions normally pay less than that amount. Worksite Agreement Worksite Application
CareerSource Capital Region Invites Young Adults Ages 16-24 to Attend the Dynamic Futures Virtual Career Expo on October 15th
Connect with employers looking to fill open positions
