We won't have a Seafood Festival this year, but there will be the Blessing of the Fleet.
The Blessing of the Fleet is one of the most colorful events held each year during the Florida Seafood Festival.
It allows recreational and commercial vessels to parade along the Apalachicola River while local clergymen bless the passing boats.
This year the event will be held at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola which will allow more people to watch the event while still socially distancing.
The parade will be held Friday, November 6th at 4pm.
Boats will proceed from Scipio Creek and head south toward the Apalachicola Bridge and the Blessing will occur at the middle of Riverfront Park.
The more the merrier, so everyone who would like to have their boats blessed are urged to participate - that includes recreational, commercial and charter boats.
