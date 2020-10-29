Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
SAVE THE DATE:
Business Excellence Awards Banquet 5:30 pm, Thursday, November 19 The Lodge at Wakulla Springs
Networking Luncheon at Seineyard at Rock Landing
We closed out 2020 luncheons with a lovely breeze at one of the best spots in the county, and a wonderful turnout of 87 at The Seineyard at Rock Landing. You can be certain to attract a crowd when the menu includes fried shrimp! Many thanks to Sam and Starr Dunlap and manager Linda Hunter at The Seineyard at Rock Landing for opening on your “closed day” to host us. We announced our new members for October as Sand and Soul Design, Adriene Hill, DC, Lillyfield Accounting Solutions, Southern Coastal Homes, Hartsfield Construction, Inc., and Liberty Partners of Tallahassee. Rich Abrams attended to share the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for Wakulla’s newest event venue - Sherlock Springs. Open house will be held 3 -7pm, Thursday, December 3rd, and the ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30pm. If you are a bride to be, have an event coming up or are an events planner, you may want to come and tour this new venue. Jessica Smith announced the upcoming block party (weather permitting) and Open House for Chadwick Estates, 11 am -5pm, Saturday, November 14. Meet the builders, tour the model homes, and enjoy live music. You even get to watch the football game on a large screen, and local food trucks will be on the premises, so you will not go hungry. Ross Tucker, representing United Health Care, shared that now is the time to sign up for Medicare or change your plan during open enrollment. Jeanie Booth informed us that so far 13 local businesses have signed up as hosts for interns, giving individuals who lost their employment due to COVID – 19 the opportunity to learn new skills and hopefully find full time employment with their host business. Eligible internships are paid for through Wakulla Cares Act funds granted to CareerSource Capital Region for this purpose. For any questions about this program, please contact Jeanie Booth at (850) 617-4585. Cynthia Thomas introduced her Mom, Kay, who just moved here from North Carolina and is working with her at Amerisfirst. If you missed buying your chance tickets for Operation Santa today, you can catch up with Kevin Story at Front Porch Creations Florist to purchase. Mary Wallace announced our upcoming Business Excellence Awards banquet November 19 at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. Invitations will be emailed to our membership shortly. Wakulla Sign Company is celebrating their 35 - year Anniversary and has added a side venture within the business, called ‘That’s Awesome Crafts at Wakulla Sign Company’. Check them out for some neat gifts. Bill Snowden introduced new reporter John Willoughby, and Tiffany Hartsfield introduced fellow realtor Treva McKenzie, and insurance agent Jason Faulk. Kathie Brown with WIP Realty brought new residents to Panacea, Tonya and Brian Green. Also new to this crowd was Janice Salgado with Women of the Moose, Chapter 23224. How lucky is it to take someone’s spot and you end up winning the cash pot of $87? Congrats Cheryl Swift! October is a great month for colorful mums as door prizes, and we had several of those along with other great items donated by: Front Porch Creations Florist, English Financial Group, Cheryl Swift – Art by Cheryl, Zaxby’s, That’s Awesome Crafts at Wakulla Sign Company, Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, Amerifirst, Tiffany Hartsfield, American Inspections, LC, Sherlock Springs, Wakulla News/Wakulla Neighbor, Cook Insurance Agency, Olympus Insurance Company, The Clothesline, and Treva McKenzie. Thank you for your generous donations!
If you would like to participate in the Veteran's Day Parade, see information here
News from Guardian Ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem Program serves approximately 730 children in the surrounding six counties who have experienced abuse and neglect. Currently, the program represents over 55 children in Wakulla County. Each child is supported by our professional staff including an attorney, social worker and a guardian ad litem volunteer in the community. The team for each child work diligently to gather pertinent information, identify the child’s needs and advocate for the child’s best interest.
The Guardian ad Litem Foundation Second Circuit (GALF2) is a non-profit 501 c-3 and raises funds to meet the needs of the children in our program. The funds assist with meeting basic needs (food, clothing, school supplies, etc.) Many relatives and non-relatives caring for the children struggle with the increased financial hardship. Our program maintains a supply of diapers, pack and plays and car seats to ensure these basic needs are met for a child. Many older youth aging out of foster care and living on their own for the first time need help with household items and furniture. Our program created the 1st Beginnings Project to provide youth with new and gently used furniture and household items.
We continue to need more guardian ad litem volunteers. Prospective volunteers submit volunteer applications online and interviews are completed virtually. Pre-service training is completed online with one to one virtual support from our Volunteer Trainer. Guardian ad Litem volunteers visit with our children virtually and if an essential visit is needed, it is completed outside with social distancing and masks. The support of a consistent adult who values their best interest can change a child’s story.
Children and caregivers face new challenges, and their needs are great. If you are interested in volunteering or would like to support the Guardian ad Litem Program, please contact Maritza Waddle, Volunteer Recruiter at 850-661-8086 or Deborah Moore, Circuit Director 850-294-7545 or check out our website at www.gal2.org.
Deborah Moore Circuit Director 2nd Circuit – Leon County Court Annex Leon I Wakulla I Gadsden I Jefferson I Franklin I Liberty 1920 Thomasville Road, Suite 208, Tallahassee Office: 850.606.1218 Mobile: 850.294.7545 Deborah.Moore@gal.fl.gov
Florida Wild Mammal Association - Christmas for the Critters
Come decorate your Christmas Tree
KWCB Green Drinks
Keep Wakulla Working
CareerSource Capital Region is very excited to launch our Keep Wakulla Working paid internship program! Through this initiative (Wakulla Cares Act) they will provide paid interns to local businesses and organizations to provide those that have been impacted by COVID-19 an opportunity to garner work skills while making an income during the grant period. The grant period starts immediately and ends December 31st. Interns will pass an initial assessment, be vetted for the program and pass a background check (if required). All that is need from you is the included forms filled out and returned. The pay scale (funded through CareerSource) is up to $14 an hour but you may dictate what the scale will be if your positions normally pay less than that amount. Worksite Agreement Worksite Application
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment