A new medical center has been approved for Eastpoint.
Last week the Franklin County Commission gave site plan approval for the Bay Shore Villages Medical Center.
The new center will be located at the corner of South Bayshore Drive and Highway 98 and include 7 examination rooms, a Pediatric Gym, a Lab and Physical Therapy room.
The project only needs its master storm water permit to move forward.
Commission chairman Ricky Jones said in a facebook post that the new medical center will increase access to health care in Franklin County.
