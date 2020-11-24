Franklin County is seeking federal money to rebuild dunes that were damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The county is seeking a 1.8 million dollar Community Development Block Grant to restore storm-damaged dunes on St. George Island between 12th street east and 12th street west where most of the public beaches are.
The project would be similar to the dune restoration project at Mexico Beach that includes dune building and planting sea oats.
A second grant for Alligator Point was rejected while commissioners decide how the project would be funded in the long term after the beach was built.
That grant application would total 11 million dollars to build beaches and dunes for about 6000 feet parallel to Alligator Drive.
The board initially agreed to apply for the money, but later rescinded that approval.
Commissioners did not feel taxpayers county-wide should have to pay for the long term maintenance of the beach but that the cost should be borne by Alligator Point residents.
They are seeking money for the same project through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
