VISIT FLORIDA last week announced the recipients of the 2020 Flagler Awards and Franklin and Gulf Counties took home a few of the awards.
The awards are given to the top three places, there is a Bronze, silver and Henry Award.
This
year the Franklin County Tourist Development Council received a
silver award for direct marketing, a bronze medal for Promotional
Material for the Franklin County Visitor Guide and a bronze for
Television Advertising for the “Discover the Forgotten Coast TV
Show”
The Gulf County Tourist Development Council was awarded a silver award for Sustainable Tourism Marketing for its Design By Nature Environmental Advocacy program.
The Flagler Awards were established in 2000 to recognize outstanding tourism marketing in Florida.
The awards honor many of the individuals and organizations that help maintain and improve Florida’s position as one of the world’s most popular travel destinations.
The awards are open to all individuals, private businesses and not-for-profit organizations offering a product or service that promotes tourism to or within the state of Florida.
