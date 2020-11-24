Happy Thanksgiving from the Butler Agency

Dear All,
It is hard to believe that Thanksgiving is upon us. Twenty-twenty has certainly done its’ best to make us all a bit anxious.
It has also done a stellar job of teaching us what matters the most: our health, our families, our faith and the future. We have been reminded in the most vivid ways of how fragile life can be and how “normal” is not a bad thing at all. How I miss so many normal things!
We have been fortunate to escape the worst that nature has wielded this season but, as always, I “knock on wood”!
As we prepare to offer thanks…in whatever way we choose to do that…… let us remember those who still fight for life, prosperity, safety and justice.
The Butler Agency appreciates YOU!
And, all God’s children say, “Amen!”
