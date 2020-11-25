The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is helping collect new toys for the “Toys 4 Tots” program.
They are taking donations of new toys to make sure all local children have a merry Christmas this year.
You can drop toys off at the Frankln County Sheriff's Office on Highway 65, any Dollar Store in the county, Franklins Promise in Eastpoint, next to the school district office in Eastpoint, at Resort Vacation Properties on St. George Island, or at the IGA or Piggly Wiggly in Apalachicola.
