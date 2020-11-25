Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - week 3 bingo card is here
If you are a small local business and have any specials or coupons coming up for the Christmas holidays, let us know! We'd love to share that for you.
Business Bingo - Week 3 Card
CALLING ALL BINGO FANS!
Times have been tough for our local businesses, and our volunteer Board of Directors always put their heads together for ideas to support them! It’s time for a new game! We are excited to introduce Business Bingo and we hope you are, too! It’s easy to play – just follow the rules, save your receipts and mail or email them or drop off at chamber office with each bingo card to be entered at a chance to win $500, $250 or $100. You can get your bingo cards here, come by the chamber office to pick up a copy or get a copy in the Wakulla News or on our Facebook page each week. If you are a local business, print a few cards and rules and encourage your customers to play! BINGO RULES BINGO CARD WEEK 3
Congratulations to the 2020 Business Excellence Winners
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2020 Business Excellence Awards. For a complete list of nominees click here
Our process: During July, the call for nominations goes out to our members via email. Once nominations close, all nominees receive an application for their respective category. Completed applications are then submitted to an independent group of judges for evaluation, using a point system. This year’s judges were selected from outside of Wakulla County.
UPCOMING RIBBON CUTTINGS - Please join us
4:30 pm, Thursday, December 3 at Sherlock Springs - 2335 Bloxham Cuttoff Road (former Camp Indian Springs).
11:30 am, Tuesday, December 15 at Laurie's Eye Candy, 2809 Crawfordville Hwy (Root 319 Salon)
4:30 pm, Tuesday, December 17 at Kiersten Smith State Farm, 23 Azalea Drive, Unit A, Crawfordville
Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Youth Council 2021
Keep Wakulla County Beautiful (KWCB) is accepting applications for the 2021 KWCB Youth Council. This is a new opportunity in Wakulla County for high school students to participate in a service - learning leadership development program. Members will be given the opportunity to develop and coordinate their own beautification project within their school or community. They may also contribute to Keep Wakulla County Beautiful's programming, and participate in training sessions while acting as ambassadors and leaders for youth service. More here
Power Hour Lunch and Learn Series on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11:30 am - 12:45 pm. This is a virtual event. Sabrina Griffith, SHRM-CP, CDP will present on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Not Division. When - Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 from 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Where - Via Zoom
Presentation: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion...Not Division
Diversity, equity and inclusion practices have been under attack by those claiming it as divisive and causing more harm than good. But is that perception completely off base? Join us as we explore the challenges with DEI practices solely centered around whiteness and the productive ways we may build upon inclusion and belonging by examining inequity beyond race and sex. Participants in this session will experience a DEI practitioner perspective of the Executive Order on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping as well as tips on how to create belonging and buy-in using inclusive social justice practices.
We are having the Parade!!! December 5, 2020 at 6:30pm. Unfortunately we were unable to have all the activities that we have had in the prior years, but our parade is awesome. If you would like to participate in the parade please just turn in an entry form. If you need to pick up a form they will be available at the Panacea Welcome Center, Crum's Mini Mall and Posey's Restaurant. You can also contact Sherrie Posey at 984-5243 or 528-1527 or Michelle Crum at 850-210-8831 if you have any questions.
KWCB River Clean - Up
Notice of Public Meetings:
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will Conduct a Public Meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5:00p.m., at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To discuss the Wastewater Facility Plan for the implementation of wastewater improvements to the Otter Creek Wastewater Facility, Crawfordville Area Collection System and effluent disposal systems, and present a Resolution adopting this plan. The Facility Plan includes multi-year, phased, future improvements across many aspects of the County’s wastewater system and the potential funding through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s State Revolving Fund Program. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and provide public comment. For more information, please contact David Edwards, County Administrator, (850) 926-0919 Ext. 702.
The Wakulla County Audit Committee is holding a Public Meeting on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 10:00a.m. in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To Conduct General Business of the Committee in Accordance with Section 218.391, Florida Statutes.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
