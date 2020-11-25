Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Mid Week Roundup and Thankful Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

This week we are shining the light on individual chamber members that have and continue to support our community.

Please join us in giving thanks to 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗴 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻.

Quintessential businessman and banker, Greg has been a true asset to Port St Joe and the ‘Forgotten Coast’. His financial experience was an enormous asset when he served as a Port St Joe City Commissioner. He has also supported a wide variety of community efforts.

Thank you for your continued support of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce. 
Join us in giving thanks to 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 & 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗱𝘀𝗼𝗻, individual chamber members that continue to show their support to our community .

Since ‘retiring’ back to hometown Port St Joe, Guerry and Susan have been active and supportive of a wide variety of organizations.

Currently, Guerry heads up the efforts of the Port St Joe Port Authority and Susan is a mainstay with the Ascension Sacred Heart Guild.

The Magidsons can be seen helping out and enjoying Chamber events, fish frys, Plein Air, The Joe Center for the Arts, The Port Theatre, the Farmers Market, Humane Society, the United Methodist Church, Scallop Fest, and singing with the Blues on Reid and so many more!

Thank you Guerry and Susan for all you do to enhance the quality of life in Port St Joe and continuing to support the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce. 
Continuing to shine the light on individual chamber members that have supported our community throughout the years 🤝😊.
Please join us in giving thanks to 𝗥𝗲𝘅 𝗕𝘂𝘇𝘇𝗲𝘁𝘁.
Our favorite Pharmacist and currently our favorite Mayor has been active in the Port St Joe Business Community for many years. He has carried on the family tradition as a valued member of the healthcare structure of Gulf County through Buzzett Drugstores and now with Buy Rite Drugs.
Rex also served the City of Port St Joe as a commissioner for several terms. He has a soft spot for our historical Centennial Building and has worked hard to obtain funding for renovations and repairs.
Thank you, Mr. Mayor, for your service to our city and guiding us through the aftermath of Michael and continuing to support the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
concierge@visitgulf.com

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!



﻿Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Membership Link
CONTACT YOUR STATE
AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
Call: 1-866-630-7106
Tallahassee District Office: 850-599-9100

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Tallahassee District Office: 850-942-8415

U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn
(Florida District 2)
Tallahassee District Office: 850-785-0812

State Sen. Bill Montford
(District 3)
Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5003

State Rep. Jason Shoaf
(District 7)
District Office: 852-717-5007
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment