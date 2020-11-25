Mid Week Roundup and Thankful Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Join us in giving thanks to 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 & 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗱𝘀𝗼𝗻, individual chamber members that continue to show their support to our community .
Since ‘retiring’ back to hometown Port St Joe, Guerry and Susan have been active and supportive of a wide variety of organizations.
Currently, Guerry heads up the efforts of the Port St Joe Port Authority and Susan is a mainstay with the Ascension Sacred Heart Guild.
The Magidsons can be seen helping out and enjoying Chamber events, fish frys, Plein Air, The Joe Center for the Arts, The Port Theatre, the Farmers Market, Humane Society, the United Methodist Church, Scallop Fest, and singing with the Blues on Reid and so many more!
Thank you Guerry and Susan for all you do to enhance the quality of life in Port St Joe and continuing to support the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
