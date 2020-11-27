Apalachicola is decked out in Christmas finery today for the Annual Historic Apalachicola Christmas Celebration.
The celebration officially opens at 4 in the afternoon, but Apalachicola businesses are open all day with great Christmas specials.
Beginning at 4, Apalachicola will celebrate Christmas with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
Santa Claus won't be there this year, but he will leave post cards at locsl stores so kids can send their letters to Santa
The Grinch, however, is expected to make an appearance.
There will also be carolers throughout downtown today.
The annual Christmas celebration will end at 8 PM, though some businesses could remain open past that for your Christmas shopping convenience.
And while you're in town stop by the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art for their Holiday small works art exhibit and sale which is hapPeing on Saturday from 11 to 4 at Riverfront Park.
