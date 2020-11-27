Friday, November 27, 2020

Red Snapper fishermen will get to target their favorite fish this weekend

Red Snapper Season will be open on November 27th, 28th and 29th.


Saturday, November 28th is also a saltwater license-free fishing day, a great time for Florida’s residents and visitors to try out fishing in Florida without needing a license.


Private recreational anglers can harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters.


State for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.


Remember, all anglers over 16 years old fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements.


Sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.


To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/




