Red Snapper fishermen will get to target their favorite fish this weekend.
Red Snapper Season will be open on November 27th, 28th and 29th.
Saturday, November 28th is also a saltwater license-free fishing day, a great time for Florida’s residents and visitors to try out fishing in Florida without needing a license.
Private recreational anglers can harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters.
State for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
Remember, all anglers over 16 years old fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements.
Sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.
To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/
