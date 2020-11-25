Apalachicola RIverkeeper Annual Meeting & Happy Hour

Dear Members and Friends,
Thanks to English poet John Donne, it has been long said that "No man is an island." Indeed, we are quite connected to each other within communities and our natural world. Humans are interdependent. We need each other. Likewise, the Apalachicola River, floodplain and bay are a connected system, part of the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint system. Simply put, it's all connected!
As you know, this past year has been especially challenging as we cope with a pandemic and the related fallout. Moreover, threats to numerous environmental protections at the state and federal levels have been unprecedented. Despite all of this, Apalachicola Riverkeeper members, volunteers, and supporters have been steadfast in ensuring our important work continues--sharing your time, talent and dollars. In fact, you knocked it out of the park with both RiverTrek and the recent online auction. Thank you!
While we sure miss seeing you as frequently, we're delighted we'll be able to meet virtually
for our Annual Meeting,
allowing members near and far to join in the discussion. We'll update you on Riverkeeper happenings, including the Slough Restoration Project, and uplift you with some down home foot-stompin' tunes. Cheers to YOU!
Pour your favorite beverage and see you there, via Zoom on December 5.
With gratitude,
Georgia Ackerman, Doug Alderson, Diane Hines & Susan Macken
