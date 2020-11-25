If you are traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday – remember a few million other Floridians could be traveling too so please drive carefully.
The Highway patrol says their officers will be out in force during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.
Thanksgiving can be a dangerous time to drive – so please buckle up.
Every year there are thousands of accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
In 2019 there were nearly 10,200 crashes in Florida during the Thanksgiving holiday period – occurring from the Friday before Thanksgiving until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
392 resulted in serious bodily injuries and 98 fatalities.
The Highway patrol is also asking for help from the public in keeping the weekend as safe as possible.
Motorists can report impaired, aggressive, or dangerous drivers by calling *FHP (*347) from a cellular phone.
