Franklin County is moving forward on a project to widen and resurface Highway 67 from Highway 98 to Crooked River Bridge.
The state has provided just over $4.1 million dollars for the project which will be paid through a Small County Outreach Program grant.
The project will extend 6 miles from Highway 98 to the Crooked River Bridge and will include widening, and resurfacing the roadway and well as stabilizing the shoulders and extending the culverts along the road.
Street Signs and pavement markings will also be upgraded or replaced.
Last week the county commission opened bids from companies interested in doing the work.
4 companies put in bids ranging from 2.9 million dollars to 3.4 million.
The bids will be reviewed by the county's engineers for approval at a future meeting.
