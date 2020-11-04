Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting; TOMORROW, Thursday, November 5, 2020

Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting

 

THURSDAY

November 5, 2020

6:00 p.m.

Carrabelle City Hall Chambers

1206 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, Florida

 

For Information and Supporting Documents: 850-697-3618

 

PLEASE NOTE: City Staff expects a larger than normal attendance for the November 5, 2020 City Commission Meeting as a result of a few agenda item topics.

In anticipation of the overcapacity meeting attendance, City Staff is currently in the process of making arrangements for the public to have access to the meeting via real-time video.

Arrangements for video access will be forthcoming to the public as soon as possible.  Stay tuned and watch for announcements.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
