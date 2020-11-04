Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting; TOMORROW, Thursday, November 5, 2020

Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting
THURSDAY
November 5, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Carrabelle City Hall Chambers
1206 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, Florida
Agenda Attached
For Information and Supporting Documents: 850-697-3618
PLEASE NOTE: City Staff expects a larger than normal attendance for the November 5, 2020 City Commission Meeting as a result of a few agenda item topics.
In anticipation of the overcapacity meeting attendance, City Staff is currently in the process of making arrangements for the public to have access to the meeting via real-time video.
Arrangements for video access will be forthcoming to the public as soon as possible. Stay tuned and watch for announcements.
November 5 2020 Agenda by manager2738 on Scribd
