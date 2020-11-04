November E-News from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Thanks to all 209 intrepid volunteers who cleaned up our beaches, islands, bay and river as part of the September 12, 2020 Franklin County Coastal Cleanup! Despite predictions of stormy weather and exigencies of COVID-19, which required delay of some cleanups, coordinators estimated that volunteers collected 7,163 pounds of trash! Many thanks to long-time coastal cleanup coordinator Ada Long. Apalachicola Riverkeeper also held a volunteer cleanup of Chattahoochee's River Landing Park on October 17.
