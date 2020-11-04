Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution prohibiting the use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes within 50 feet of all county owned parks, playground equipment, and other facilities designed primarily for use by children.
The action was taken at the request of the local Students Working Against Tobacco group which is operated through the local health department.
The resolution is designed to help model tobacco-free behavior for children and youth and to provide children, youth and their families with a safe, clean, smoke-free environment.
Smoking is responsible for the premature deaths of over 430,000 Americans each year from lung cancer, heart disease, respiratory illness and other diseases and secondhand smoke is responsible for over 50,000 deaths among nonsmokers each year
The county already as “Thank You for Not Smoking/Children Zone” signs at the entrance to all County parks which was also done at SWAT's request.
