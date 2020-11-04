A new primary care physician is coming to Weems Memorial Hospital at the end of November.
David Newton, MD, a family medicine physician from Montana with a background in rural medical care, will lead the new outpatient primary care practice at Weems Medical Clinic in Apalachicola and Weems Medical Clinic in Carrabelle.
Dr. Newton’s practice, TMH Physician Partners, will launch in tandem with an expansion of inpatient services soon to become available at Weems Memorial Hospital.
Weems CEO David Walker said “We’re excited to welcome a medical leader who will be not only improving our access and caring for us with his extensive knowledge of rural medicine, but also living amongst the community by making Apalachicola his home.”
No comments:
Post a Comment