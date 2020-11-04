If you are hauling trash to the County landfill, remember there is a county policy requiring people to cover their trash or pay a fine.
In 2006 County Commissioners approved a policy that allows the landfill to assess a 10 dollar fee for people who haul their garbage to the site without covering it with a tarp.
That includes trash that’s in garbage bags.
The action was taken to try to keep the county a little cleaner by lowering the number of instances where loose trash blows from the back of trucks or trailers.
There is a state law that requires that trash be covered while its being transported on public roads.
The money they collect through the fee is supposed to go for litter eradication programs in the county.
