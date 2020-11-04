Franklin County Commissioners have declared a disaster in order to do emergency repairs to a section of North Bay Shore Drive in Eastpoint that is sinking.
County staff aren't exactly sure what is causing the damage but said it was likely caused by recent heavy rains and could be drainage pipes under the road which have separated.
Whatever it is it is causing the road to collapse and must be repaired.
That section of North Bayshore is currently barricaded and the speed limit has been lowered to 15 miles an hour for vehicles that must go by there.
Until the pavement is removed and the road is "dug up", the county won't know if the drainage reinforced concrete pipes and the headwalls will have to be replaced.
The county had its engineers work up a "worst cost scenario" proposal which came out to just over 61 thousand dollars.
By declaring the issue an emergency the county can bypass its bid policy and get the repairs done much more quickly.
County supervisor of Public Works Hubert Chipman said the issue is an emergency and the county can either close that section of road or repair it.
