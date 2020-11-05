NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 5, 2020

In these Tide to Table profiles, aquaculture farmers explain the stewardship that goes into keeping their crop and their businesses alive. Learn more about aquaculture, try a recipe idea straight from the farmers, and Eat Seafood, America!
Highlights
A new NOAA-level guide on how the agency plans to approach coral interventions in the next 1 to 3 years was released. The NOAA Action Plan on Coral Interventions outlines four actions for NOAA, including to research and test priority interventions; develop local or regional structured decision support; review policy implications of coral interventions; and invest in infrastructure, research, and coordination.
Alaska
Fishermen sometimes unintentionally catch fish (bycatch) they do not want or cannot keep. Although these fish are returned to the sea, many of them do not survive. A cooperative Alaska program takes an innovative approach to this global problem.
West Coast
The annual migration of Chinook salmon up West Coast rivers from the ocean has enriched ecosystems, inspired cultures, and shaped landscapes. Yet the timing of their migration is controlled by one small section of their genome, according to research published this week in journal Science.
Greater Atlantic
Those committed to making our nation’s seafood sustainable will likely have an amazing amount of knowledge on how to cook it. Seven of our region’s stakeholders and industry partners share their best seafood tips.
