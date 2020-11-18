Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Carrabelle Planning and Zoning Board Regular Meeting; Thursday, November 19, 2020; 2 p.m.

Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board

Regular Meeting

Thursday, November 19, 2020

2:00 p.m.

Place: Carrabelle City Hall Chambers

1206 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, FL

 

The public is invited to attend.

Agenda and property location photo attached.

For Information: 850-697-3618

 

The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board is a different and separate Board from the Carrabelle City Commission. 

The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board takes up zoning matters existing within the Carrabelle City Limits only.

The Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board is an advisory board made up of 7 all-volunteer members, appointed by the Carrabelle City Commission.



 




