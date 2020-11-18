Franklin County’s newest county commissioner was sworn in to office on Tuesday.
Jessica Varnes from Eastpoint was sworn in at Tuesday’s county commission meeting by county judge Gordon Shuler.
She was joined by her husband, Jim Ward, and her father, former Franklin County Sheriff Bruce Varnes, for the ceremony.
Varnes was elected to represent District 5 on the county commission during the November 3rd general election, defeating two other candidates including incumbent William Massey who was seeking a third term on the board.
Her district reaches from the eastern end of Eastpoint to 1st street in Carrabelle.
Commissioners Noah Lockley and Ricky Jones were also sworn in after winning re-election this year.
Lockley represents District 3, which includes much of Apalachicola.
He was first elected to the office in 2004 and is now beginning his 5th term in office.
Jones represents District 1 whih includes much of Eastpoint and all of St. George Island.
He was first elected to the office in 2016 and is now in his second term in office.
No comments:
Post a Comment