The Franklin County Commission has a new chairman.
District 1 Commissioner Ricky Jones was named to the chairman's position on Tuesday.
He replaces Noah Lockley in that position.
Jones has served on the county commission since 2016 and has served as vice-chairman for the past year.
Vice chairman for the next year is Burt Boldt who represent District 2 which includes Lanark Village and Alligator Point.
Boldt was first elected in 2018 and is currently serving his 1st term in office.
