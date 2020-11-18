Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

𝗖.𝗪. 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗜𝗻𝗰. is the premier highway contractor in Florida, specializing in Asphalt Paving. As a leading Asphalt Paving Contractor and ranked highly by the Florida Department of Transportation, their team strives towards customer satisfaction, creativity, reliability, responsiveness, and safety.
While Asphalt Paving is their specialty, C.W. Roberts offers a variety services, including:
• Highway and Road Construction
• Residential and Commercial Sitework
• Airport Construction
• Military Base Construction
• Parking Lot and Driveway Construction / Renovations
