Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

𝗖.𝗪. 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗜𝗻𝗰. is the premier highway contractor in Florida, specializing in Asphalt Paving. As a leading Asphalt Paving Contractor and ranked highly by the Florida Department of Transportation, their team strives towards customer satisfaction, creativity, reliability, responsiveness, and safety.

While Asphalt Paving is their specialty, C.W. Roberts offers a variety services, including:
• Highway and Road Construction
• Residential and Commercial Sitework
• Airport Construction
• Military Base Construction
• Parking Lot and Driveway Construction / Renovations

Visit them at www.cwrcontracting.com, contact them at (850) 385-5060.
Explore Northern Florida's best kept secret vacation destinations with
Cape & Coast Vacation Rentals!

𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗲 & 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀 specializes in high end beach properties from Cape San Blas to Indian pass.
They will help you savor every special memory made and every spectacular sunset shared, delivering a worry free vacation experience.
Life is short, so vacation well!

They are located at 433 Cape San Blas Road, Cape San Blas, FL, visit them online at www.capeandcoast.com, and contact them at (877) 238-4745.

At 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝘄 𝗕𝗮𝗿 you won't find a hostess and you won't find a dress code that requires a suit and tie.

What you will find is friendly locals in Tank Tops and Flip Flops.
They are known for their casual dining atmosphere, wonderful food, and friendly service 😊.
When you get there, just grab a seat and get a drink from the cooler!
Then, find a waitress and let her know what you want to eat.
We promise when you leave you'll be asking yourself why you haven't visited before!

They are located at 8391 County Rd 30A, Indian Pass (Port St. Joe), visit them online at http://indianpassrawbar.com/, contact them at (850) 227-1670.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



