Franklin County Commissioners are considering a request to apply for a grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to construct an artificial reef on the Carrabelle 10 Mile Reef in the honor of Dr. Bart Carey.
Doctor Carey was a pediatric dentist with a practice in Crawfordville who passed away unexpectedly in September at the age of 49.
His girlfriend, Lorena Holley, is now seeking to have an artficial reef created in his honor.
She told the commission that Doctor Carey grew up in North Florida, his family owned property in Carrabelle, and he loved to be on the water.
His family requested that in lieu of flowers that family and friends make donations toward the creation of the reef; a significant amount has already been collected for the project.
The grant request is due by March of 2021 and if its approved, reef deployment could be as early as next summer.
The request is to add to the existing Carrabelle 10 mile reef which began as the Nicholas Cureton Memorial Reef in 2007 and was expanded by the City of Carrabelle in 2015.
County commissioners have not yet approved the request, though they do seem in favor of it.
The board said it first needs to have certain questions answered including whether the new reef would interfere with shrimping in the area.
They would also like to know who will be required to monitor the reef and do the required paperwork once the reef is created.
The board said once their questions are answered they will revisit the issue.
