The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has launched a mobile app to help visitors access information about area amenities, events, beach conditions, lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities with just a click on their phone or tablet.
The app is called “Visit Florida’s Forgotten Coast” and can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.
The app also includes news articles and an itinerary builder for visitors.
The Virtual Passport function lists popular sites in Franklin County as well as all area restaurants.
Users can gain points for each location they visit and if you get enough points you will be entered into giveaways for vacations in Franklin County.
The Visit Florida’s Forgotten Coast Mobile App was created by Tourist Development Council administrative staff and has been in the works since September.
Tourism officials say it represents an important advancement in tourism marketing for Franklin County.
Tourist Development Council John Solomon called the app a major step forward in the promotion of Franklin County as a tourism destination adding that everybody will find it helpful because you’ll be able to immediately access all area restaurant, shopping information, beach conditions and other important information.
There is also a push notification feature that will allow the TDC to push important information to app users any
time there is a double red flag on our beaches, or emergencies within the county.
