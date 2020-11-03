Franklin County election results for November 3rd

Over 81 percent of Franklin County's voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, nearly 60 percent voted early or voted by mail.
There were some very important local elections this year.
Franklin county overwhelmingly chose AJ Smith to remain as Franklin County Sheriff.
He picked up 82.1 percent of the vote, beating Carl Whaley who received about 18 percent.
Republican Steve Lanier also won big in the School superintendent's race.
He took over 74 percent of the vote, while incumbent Tracy Moses garnered about 26 percent.
Rick Watson will remain Franklin County's tax collector, narrowly defeating Danny Gay with 50.3 percent of the vote to Gay's 49.6 percent.
Michelle Maxwell will serve as the county's next Clerk of the Court.
Maxwell narrowly defeated Erin Griffith – Maxwell took 51.4 percent of the vote to Griffith's 48.5 percent.
District 3 voters re-elected Noah Lockley to the Franklin County Commission – he defeated Brett Gormley with 61.5 percent of the vote.
District 5 voters chose Jessica Varnes Ward to represent them on the county commission.
Ward received 40.3 percent of the vote in a three way race; incumbent William Massey took about 32 percent and Madeline Nevarez about 27 percent.
Franklin County voters also voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump for president – he had over 68 percent of the local vote compared to 31 percent for Joe Biden.
Nearly 68 percent of Franklin County voters chose Marva Preston for State Senator for District 3 and over 72 percent voted for Jason Shoaf for State Representative for District 7.
There were 6 constitutional amendments on the ballot this year – Franklin County voted overwhelmingly for amendment 1 which would require US Citizenship to vote in a Florida election.
Local voters opposed an amendment to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour, supported a move to allow all voters to vote in primary elections, and opposed an amendment that would make it more difficult for voter constitutional amendments.
Franklin County voters also supported a change to the state's homestead exemption rule and they supported an amendment for Ad Valorem Tax Discounts for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities.
