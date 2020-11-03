FB LIVE Q&A with NatGeo wildlife photographer Joel Sartore

Ever wondered what it's like to be a wildlife photographer for National Geographic? Ask Photo Ark photographer, Joel Sartore! For over 25 years he has been on a lifelong mission to photograph every animal from barnacles to bandicoots before they disappear from habitat loss and environmental threats. Joel will be making his 5th trip to Gulf Specimen where he will be adding at least another 50 of our local North Florida sea critters into the Photo Ark. We will be having a LIVE Q&A with him this week so leave a question in the comments down below and we'll sea you on Sunday with Joel Sartore!
