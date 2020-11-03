Tuesday, November 3, 2020

FB LIVE Q&A with NatGeo wildlife photographer Joel Sartore

Facebook LIVE :
National Geographic Photo Ark Photographer Joel Sartore
Ever wondered what it's like to be a wildlife photographer for National Geographic? Ask Photo Ark photographer, Joel Sartore! For over 25 years he has been on a lifelong mission to photograph every animal from barnacles to bandicoots before they disappear from habitat loss and environmental threats. Joel will be making his 5th trip to Gulf Specimen where he will be adding at least another 50 of our local North Florida sea critters into the Photo Ark. We will be having a LIVE Q&A with him this week so leave a question in the comments down below and we'll sea you on Sunday with Joel Sartore!
Guest: Joel Sartore
Wildlife Photographer and Founder of the Photo Ark Project
LIVE Q&A:
Joel Sartore & Jack Rudloe
Location:
Facebook LIVE


Time & Date:
November 8th (Sunday) at 5.30PM EST
Some of our critters featured in the Photo Ark
Learn more about our work with the PhotoArk
National Geographic's PhotoArk visits GSML
National Geographic's Joel Sartore's PhotoArk Features Gulf Specimen Marine Lab
Watch Joel Sartore's new docu-series out now on Nat Geo Wild:
Photo Ark | Series Trailer
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

