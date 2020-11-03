Volunteer Florida is providing nearly a half million dollars to 24 nonprofit and service organizations throughout the State to recruit skills-based volunteers to serve Florida students, families and communities.
Skills-based
volunteerism expands the impact of organizations by leveraging the
experience and talents of professionals, such as teachers, IT
consultants, accountants and attorneys.
.
Since 2014, Volunteer Florida has been able help recruit nearly 51 thousand skills-based volunteers to serve almost 750 thousand hours, a value of nearly $17 million to the State of Florida.
Big Bend Hospice Foundation was one of the groups receiving the grant money.
It
will get 20 thousand dollars to recruit 450 volunteers to
conduct Valor Ceremonies to honor the organization’s veteran
patients.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab was also awarded 20 thousand dollars to recruit 400 volunteers who will lead environmental education tours, assist with sea turtle releases, collect and identify marine specimens, care for marine specimens and coordinate educational outreach events at their lab in Panacea.
