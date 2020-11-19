Franklin County Hospital CEO Named Community Start by National Rural Health Organization

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) sets aside the third Thursday of every November to celebrate National Rural Health Day and “Celebrate the Power of Rural” by honoring Community Stars in each state that reflect a selfless, community-minded, “can do” spirit. David Walker of Apalachicola, Florida was chosen by NOSORH to receive Florida’s Community Star for his achievements as interim CEO of George E. Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola, Florida. Under Mr. Walker’s leadership, Weems responded to the health needs of residents during the COVID19 pandemic and expanded collaboration and partnerships to improve access to care for Franklin county residents. Congratulations to David!
