Holiday Events and Activities along Florida's Forgotten Coast

TDC Launches Birder's Getaway Contest
Come hang out with the birds as part of a birding getaway sponsored by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Click here to enter to win a birding expedition trip, lodging, meals and lots of open space adventures.
Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Christmas Celebration on Friday, November 27. The historic town of Apalachicola lights up the Day after Thanksgiving from 4- 8pm. The streets will be lined with luminaries, the City Christmas tree will be lit at dark and the streets filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and it's rumored that the grinch will be making a special appearance throughout town. This year, Santa's elves have handed out postcards at all businesses and restaurants so that children may write him their Christmas wishes. Santa tells us that if kids write their return address on the wishes postcard and drop them by the Santa mailbox at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber (17 Avenue E) that he will personally write them back!
Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration!
Plus, help our great local shops by shopping on “Small Business Saturday” November 28th from 11am – 6pm. Visit our small local business’ in Apalachicola, Eastpoint, Carrabelle and St. George Island. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you’ll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall.
Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Festival November 28
The historic Crooked River lighthouse has rescheduled the annual Lantern Fest. The event will now be held November 28, from 6-10 pm. This unique festival is best known for its twinkling display of colorful lanterns and luminaries strung throughout the park. Lantern Fest also features music, storytelling and food. A special format for this year’s Lantern Fest will be implemented for the safety of guests, staff and volunteers.
Small Works Art Sale November 28
Are you interested in local art? Visit Apalachicola's downtown Riverfront park for a one-day outdoor artist exhibit, where you can buy unique, local art and gifts for the holidays. Sponsored by the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art, the Small Works Art Sale will be held at Riverfront Park on 86 Water Street in Apalachicola and will run from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Spend the day shopping in the park!
Apalachicola Holiday Fresh Market December 5
Apalachicola will host its annual, open-air Holiday Fresh Market on Saturday, December 5 from 10 am – 4 pm. This outdoor market is the perfect place to do all your holiday shopping while you soak in Apalachicola’s charming downtown. Shop local and buy unique handcrafted specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery, jewelry, and hand-knitted goods at Apalachicola’s one-of-a-kind Holiday Fresh Market.
SGI's Island Christmas Event December 4
St. George Island will host its annual Lighting of the Palms on Friday, December 4 beginning at 5:30 pm. Watch St. George Island light up the palms for the Christmas season and bring the kids to enjoy Christmas crafts and games, visits with Santa, hot chocolate and cookies and free books and gifts. Details here.
Carrabelle Christmas Festival December 12
The Carrabelle Chamber's official annual Holiday on the Harbor has been cancelled for 2020 but you can still decorate your boat and participate in a boat parade and festival on Saturday, December 12. Organized by private local businesses, the event is promoted to include a boat parade, live music, food and dancing. Details here.
December Features Full Moon Lighthouse Events
Crooked River Lighthouse
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Wednesday, December 30, from 5-7 pm in Carrabelle. Visitors will enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the evening sky. Guests can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast and see breathtaking views of the bay. The museum and gift shop will be open for guests’ enjoyment. Details.
Cape St. George Lighthouse
The Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will host a virtual full moon climb on Tuesday, December 29th from 5:30-7pm. Join us on Facebook live for a virtual full moon climb (weather permitting – if it’s not too cloudy or rainy).
Riverkeeper Hiking Tour December 19
Join the Apalachicola Riverkeepers on a hike through the Torreys State Park on Saturday, December 19. The four to five mile walk will take approximately three to four hours and hikers can expect to see how this unique environment and habitat is recovering post-Michael.
Pearl Harbor Exhibit at Camp Gordon Johnston
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present two special exhibits during the month of December. The focus of one exhibit will be on commemorating Pearl Harbor and remembering Christmas During the War. These exhibits open Tuesday, December 1 and will be on display at the museum until December 31, 2020. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
TDC to Release App for Visitor Info
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) has launched a mobile-friendly app to help visitors access information about area amenities, events, beach conditions, lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities with just a click on their phone.
The Visitfloridasforgottencoast app was created by FCTDC administrative staff and has been in the works since September. Tourism officials say it represents an important advancement in tourism marketing for Franklin County. The app will be available as a download from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Learn more here.
Give The Gift of Relaxation!
Now is the perfect time to book a last minute holiday getaway or to reserve your Spring 2021 vacation. Lodging providers in Franklin County feature a great selection of beachfront vacation homes, historic B&Bs or anything in between to suit your vacation needs. Click here to view current countywide specials.
Eastpoint Christmas Parade December 11
Eastpoint will host its annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 11 at 4:30 pm. The parade begins along Highway 98 at Seller's Tile and ends at Fisherman's Choice. Santa will be at the Eastpoint Fire Station following the parade with gifts and refreshments for children 10 and under.
Farmers, Artisans Markets Flourish in December
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its December events on Saturday December 12 and 26 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, December 5 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its December outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The December market dates are December 5 and 19. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
