Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - Week 2 business bingo card
Business Bingo - Week 2 Card
CALLING ALL BINGO FANS!
Times have been tough for our local businesses, and our volunteer Board of Directors always put their heads together for ideas to support them! It’s time for a new game! We are excited to introduce Business Bingo and we hope you are, too! It’s easy to play – just follow the rules, save your receipts and mail or email them or drop off at chamber office with each bingo card to be entered at a chance to win $500, $250 or $100. You can get your bingo cards here or come by the chamber office to pick up a copy or get a copy in the Wakulla News each week. If you are a local business, print a few cards and rules and encourage your customers to play! BINGO RULES BINGO CARD WEEK 2
Decorate your own Christmas tree to benefit orphaned and injured wildlife
AAA Auto Club Special Offer for Chamber Members
New member first year special - Two members at the Plus level for the price of one member at the classic rate. That is just $68 for two people the first year. This special ends November 30th. Contact Heather Special Offer
CAPITAL REGION TRANSPORTATION PLANNING AGENCY
REGIONAL MOBILITY PLAN (RMP) PUBLIC HEARING
Do you drive, commute to Tallahassee, ride trails or stroll on sidewalks?
Then take a moment and view the Connections 2045 Regional Mobility Plan (RMP). The RMP identifies strategies that satisfy the transportation needs of the Capital Region along with multi-modal projects and the anticipated funding to implement these projects.
CONNECT to CONNECTIONS 2045 REGIONAL MOBILITY PLAN (RMP)
The RMP public hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the City of Tallahassee Commission Chambers, 300 South Adams Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Please check the CRTPA website at www.crtpa.org for information on the public hearing and how you can participate. Public comments are welcomed and encouraged during the public hearing or they may be submitted directly to the CRTPA office prior to the public hearing. Submit comments to Jack Kostrzewa at Jack.Kostrzewa@crtpa.org.
“Public Participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans With Disabilities Act, or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact the CRTPA Title VI Coordinator, Suzanne Lex, four days in advance of the meeting at 850-891-8627 (Suzanne.Lex@crtpa,org”) and for the hearing impaired, telephone 711 or 800-955-8771 (TDY).”
Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Youth Council 2021
Keep Wakulla County Beautiful (KWCB) is accepting applications for the 2021 KWCB Youth Council. This is a new opportunity in Wakulla County for high school students to participate in a service - learning leadership development program. Members will be given the opportunity to develop and coordinate their own beautification project within their school or community. They may also contribute to Keep Wakulla County Beautiful's programming, and participate in training sessions while acting as ambassadors and leaders for youth service. More here
Power Hour Lunch and Learn Series on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11:30 am - 12:45 pm. This is a virtual event. Sabrina Griffith, SHRM-CP, CDP will present on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Not Division. When - Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 from 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Where - Via Zoom
Presentation: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion...Not Division
Diversity, equity and inclusion practices have been under attack by those claiming it as divisive and causing more harm than good. But is that perception completely off base? Join us as we explore the challenges with DEI practices solely centered around whiteness and the productive ways we may build upon inclusion and belonging by examining inequity beyond race and sex. Participants in this session will experience a DEI practitioner perspective of the Executive Order on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping as well as tips on how to create belonging and buy-in using inclusive social justice practices.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment