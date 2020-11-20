The Franklin County landfill says it will place two of the county's three deer carcass containers this week – the third is still being rebuilt but should be placed soon.
The county began providing the containers about 10 years ago so hunters would have a legal way to dispose of deer carcasses.
Every year the landfill sets up three containers strategically located near popular hunting areas.
The containers are at the Parking lot of the DW Wilson BallField on Pal Rivers Road in Apalachicola, at bear Creek Road on Highway 65 in Eastpoint and at Cypress Slough, just north of the State Prison, on Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
Before the containers were provided some hunters dumped their deer carcasses along roadsides and in waterways.
There were also problems caused by carcasses dumped near the airport which attracted birds and posed a danger to airplanes.
The deer carcasses the county collects are either incinerated or used in the county’s composting project.
