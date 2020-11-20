The price Franklin County gets for recycled materials continues to drop.
County solid waste director Fonda Davis told county commissioners this week that the price the landfill gets for white goods has basically fallen to nothing.
White goods are items made of metal like old stoves and refrigerators.
Fonda said the county did not make any money off of the last load of white goods sold by the landfill.
He did point out that the county is not losing any money yet, and they do make a little bit of money off the tipping fee the landfill collects when the items are brought in.
The county's recycling program has basically fallen apart in recent years, as it has in many areas around the country.
The price the county can get for recycled materials has fallen precipitously in recent years and there was always a problem with people throwing their household trash into recycling bins which increased the county's expense to process recycled items.
At one point the county collected paper, plastic, glass, aluminum and tin and cardboard but because the program was losing money the county now only accepts cardboard at recycling locations.
