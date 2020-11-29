FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Prince Charming is a 4 month old long haired black and brown tabby and this picture doesn't begin to do him justice. He is sweet, loving and gentle and says he wants to be in his forever home by Christmas!
We are always looking for
people w
illing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
