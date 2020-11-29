Kite Tales | November 2020

Natasza and Gundy have seen 371 bird species in 2020!
Big Year Updates
Earlier this year, we heard from Natasza and Gundy, two birders with their eyes set on breaking the Florida Big Year record. A lot has changed since we last spoke to them in February, but they’re still going strong on their 2020 birding journey.
Back in February, you were already at 250 species – what is your Big Year count now?
We are at 371 total species as of Nov. 15. Of those, 363 species are “countable” for the American Birding Association Florida Big Year record. Our most recent addition was Cuban Pewee at Big Pine Key on Nov. 15.
A lot has changed since we last heard from you. Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed anything about how you’ve been birding and traveling?
For the most part, COVID-19 has not hurt our birding too badly. The biggest setback has been with pelagic birds. Besides the Dry Tortugas, we have only been able to arrange one pelagic birding trip because the few people that hosted them stopped for the year. Traveling has changed in many ways. We obsessively clean our hands and the vehicle, we prepare all our food for the weekend ahead of time, we've become experts at holding our breath while using binoculars to avoid fogging the lenses while wearing masks and we've gone to the bathroom outside with abnormal frequency to avoid public places. We know all the best bushes around the state.
What does a typical weekend look like for you?
Our birding for the Big Year is almost entirely done on weekends because we both work full time and sometimes Gundy is traveling somewhere else in the state during the week. Fridays we spend the afternoon cooking and packing, then driving overnight on Friday nights to arrive in south Florida (because that's where all the rarities seem to be showing up) by sunrise on Saturday morning. Every night we sleep in a tent or in the back of the Subaru. Before coronavirus we were still doing the same but sometimes we got to sleep at friends’ houses where there are no mosquitos or no-see-ums. Sundays we either try again if we miss our target species or continue chasing birds we need around the state. At the beginning of the year we could find 10 new species for the year in a weekend. After 320 species or so, the pace really slowed down. Now we are lucky to get two new species in a weekend although we recently had a five-species weekend.
Everglades Snail Kite catching an invasive apple snail at Payne's Prairie Preserve State Park
Wow – that’s so impressive! How have you managed to stay so motivated?
When we started this journey, our motivation was fueled by the excitement and satisfaction of getting new birds each week. Now part of our motivation comes from the mentality “we’ve gone too far to quit!” Another source of motivation comes from other birders cheering us on. Birders around the state have told us our pace is incredible and we really do have a chance to beat the record. There are many Florida birders who keep us encouraged and informed. Recently we learned that there are not that many, if any, north Florida-based birders to attempt a Big Year. Ha! We understand why now with all the driving, but that in itself is another source of motivation. Finally, we learn something new every weekend making us better birders; learning is motivating.
What has been your most memorable trip so far?
Probably the Dry Tortugas. The long drive to Key West isn't exciting, but the boat ride across turquoise waters with sea turtles and flying fish sure was. There were literally thousands of Brown Noddies and Sooty Terns throughout the island. We lucked out and saw the Black Noddy, a real rarity for Florida. We even saw a Short-eared Owl sitting in a bush inside the fort that other birders found. Actually, Gundy thought they were joking at first. Sorry, Kevin! We escaped the brutal summer heat for a moment while snorkeling, seeing snapper, parrotfish, needlefish and tarpon. We can’t wait to camp there next year.
Last but not least (and I know this is an impossible question) – what’s been your favorite bird this year?
That really is an impossible question. We have seen so many bird species we never dreamed of seeing in Florida and a few we never dreamed of seeing at all. Some highlights include Hudsonian Godwit and Smooth-billed Ani we found ourselves; a MacGillivray's Warbler that we had exclusive access to; Red-legged Thrush (fourth U.S. record); Cuban Pewee (eighth U.S. record); a South Polar Skua less than a quarter mile from the Alabama border; two singing male Bicknell’s Thrushes; Snail Kites calling and hunting in a group around us on an airboat; Upland Sandpiper was a personal milestone for Gundy; Olive-sided Flycatcher because it came two months late after multiple missed opportunities and was Natasza’s 400th life bird; a Scott’s Oriole (first state record) on our lunch break; Mountain Bluebird (second state record); a Tropical Kingbird and Gray Kingbird mated pair displaying and calling within feet of us; Red Junglefowl because now chickens count in Key West; all the birds at Dry Tortugas felt like we were living in a documentary; and lastly, Pacific-slope Flycatcher because we worked really hard to have the identification to species accepted by the state records committee with photos and audio in spite of some haters that tried to say otherwise.
Red-legged Thrush at Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden
Congrats to Natasza and Gundy on their impressive year of birding so far! You can follow their progress through the end of the year on Instagram @flbigyear2020.
Learn more about Wings Over Florida and apply for your certificates online!
Have a Wings Over Florida story you’d like to share? Reach out to us at WildlifeViewing@MyFWC.com for a chance to be featured in our newsletter!
Cyber Monday Sale!
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for your favorite birder?
Now through Monday, take 10% off your purchase from the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Store with code: CYBERBIRDING
Trail Site of the Month: Snake Warrior’s Island Natural Area
This 54-acre property is fully wheelchair accessible and features paved trails winding between a series of wetlands. Historians have identified the site as one of the earliest Seminole settlements in the eastern Everglades. There are two trails with benches and picnic tables at this family-friendly natural area. Look for wintering waterfowl such as Pied-billed Grebe and Ring-necked Duck. Over 20 species of wood warbler have been recorded, including Golden-winged, Prothonotary and Worm-eating. The full complement of south Florida wading birds can also be found here. In winter months, Purple Gallinule and Loggerhead Shrike are often seen.
Address: 3600 SW 62nd Ave., Miramar, FL 33023
Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Contact: 954-357-8776
Website
Upcoming Events
December 3 – 7 – North Shore Birding Festival (Mount Dora)
December 3 – The Amazing Red-cockaded Woodpecker (Virtual)
December 4 - Space Coast Audubon Monthly Meeting – Alaska: Birding the Last Frontier (Virtual)
December 5 – Young Birders Matanzas Inlet Walk (St. Augustine)
December 5 - Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Brooksville Wetlands (Brooksville)
December 5 – STA 5/6 Driving Bird Tour (Clewiston)
December 9 – St. Johns County Audubon Program: Bluebirds, Bluebirds, Bluebirds! (Virtual)
December 10 – Thursday Morning at the Matanzas Inlet with Peggy Cook (St. Augustine)
December 11 – Forest Bathing Meditation at Crosby Sanctuary (Orange Park)
December 19 – STA 5/6 Driving Bird Tour (Clewiston)
December 21 – Duval Audubon Program: Mississippi Sandhill Cranes at White Oak (Virtual)
Check out the events page of our website for more events across the state!
Do you know about any other bird or wildlife-related events going on in Florida? Help spread the word by letting us know! Send in the times, dates, locations and contacts to WildlifeViewing@MyFWC.com for posting on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website.
Events must be related to birds or other wildlife and must be open to the public. Examples include interpretive programming, summer camps and family programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment