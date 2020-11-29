Tuesday, November the 1st is “giving Tuesday,” a day that people are asked to make a donation to their favorite causes, but remember to check out the charities you give to to make sure they aren't scams.
A few simple steps can insure your money is actually going to the cause you support.
Always Check-A-Charity Before Donating.
All charities soliciting within Florida are required to register and file financial information with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a Check-A-Charity tool on its website where you can view a charity's financial information and current registration status.
You can also call 1-800-HELP-FLA for the same service.
Always watch out for Scams.
Scammers take advantage of people by pretending to be a real charity to commit fraud.
Frequently, bogus charities will exploit a recent natural disaster or tragedy, promising to use the donations to aid victims.
It also is important not to judge a charity solely on its name, as many organizations may use names similar to well-known charities and organizations.
And make sure to keep Good Records.
Always obtain and save a printed copy of a donation or a receipt showing the amount of the contribution.
