Franklin County has taken the next step in the project to improve County Road 30A toward Indian Pass.
Last week the board opened bids from companies intested in doing the work to widen and resurface about a mile and a half of County Road 30A from Highway 98 to Thirteen Mile Road west of Apalachicola.
The project will also restripe the road, add signage, fix some drainage and add grass to the shoulders.
Construction is scheduled for next year.
There were 2 bids for the work which ranged from just over a million dollars to just over 1.2 million dollars.
The bids will be reviewed by the county's engineers for approval at a future meeting.
