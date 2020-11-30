October was another bad month for shrimping in the Gulf of Mexico, in fact it was the worst October in at least 18 years.
7.5 million pounds of shrimp was landed in the Gulf in October, the lowest total reported for any October going back to 2002.
Before this year, the smallest amount of shrimp harvested in the Gulf in October had been 10.4 million pounds; that was in 2018.
Landings in every part of the Gulf last month were below where they were in October of 2019.
It has been an overall bad year for shrimping in the Gulf of Mexico.
Through the first ten months of this year 58.0 million pounds of shrimp have been landed in the Gulf, down from 69.2 million pounds over the same time period last year, and the lowest volume reported for a January to October time period over the last nineteen years.
