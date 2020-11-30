Monday, November 30, 2020

PET OF THE WEEK FROM THE ST. JOE BAY HUMANE SOCIETY




Hi, I'm Duke! I was surrendered to SJBHS through no fault of my own. I really don't like being stuck in my kennel so I seem a little grumpy at first glance, but I am a very sweet boy! I would love a big yard so I can have plenty of room to run around with my tennis ball. Older children are my favorite; 13 years old and up please! I would make a wonderful companion so come by and meet me or call the shelter at 850-227-1103 for more information!


Have a great week!!


Katie Graham - Office Manager
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
Call: 850-227-1103
officemanager@sjbhumanesociety.org


