GULF COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WARNING OF POSSIBLE BUSINESS SCAM

It has been brought to the Sheriff’s attention that local businesses have been contacted to participate in a community magnet project by FIVEFISH. Sheriff Harrison wants to make sure that business owners know that FIVEFISH has not been authorized to represent, nor have they partnered with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office in their community magnet project. We have also reached out to the Police Chief and confirmed that the Port St. Joe Police Department has not had any contact with FIVEFISH either.
Please see the letter below received by a local business that was accompanied by a proof sheet and an invoice.
If you have any questions, please contact Sheriff Harrison or Captain Buchanan.
Capt. Chris Buchanan
Chief Deputy
Gulf County Sheriff’s Office
418 Cecil G Costin Sr Blvd
Port St Joe, FL 32456
Ph: (850) 227-1115 ext. 2728 | Fax: (850) 227-2097
No comments:
Post a Comment