The recent benefit golf tournament for the Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum was a big success.
The tournament was held on November 14th at the St. James Bay Resort in Carrabelle; It was the second annual tournament for themuseum.
It raised nearly 1200 dollars for the Museum.
The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum is located at across the street from Carrabelle Beach – Its open Tuesday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The museum will present two special exhibits during the month of December on commemorating Pearl Harbor and remembering Christmas During the War.
The St. James Bay Golf Club said it will continue to host important fund raising events in 2021 through golf tournaments and hosting events in our Fountain Room venue at St. James Bay.
